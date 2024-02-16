Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

HLIO opened at $43.56 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

