Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Gina Fitzsimons Sells 864 Shares

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

