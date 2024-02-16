Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of HGV opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

