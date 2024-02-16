Holdings A/S Novo Sells 658,809 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $988,213.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

IOBT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.51. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

IO Biotech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,894 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

