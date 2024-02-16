Holdings A/S Novo Sells 658,809 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $988,213.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
IO Biotech Stock Performance
IOBT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.51. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.76.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
