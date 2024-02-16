Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.28. 293,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.