HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $596-598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.11 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.860-6.940 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.19. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.54.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $99,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

