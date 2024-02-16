HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.37. 449,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,434,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

HUYA Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HUYA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

