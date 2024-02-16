IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $92,040.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Briseno Andres Ruiz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $84,060.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.