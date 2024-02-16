IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Plans $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
IF Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
IF Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.52.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
