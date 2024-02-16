IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Plans $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IROQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

