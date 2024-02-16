Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Sells £2,584,236.17 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($23.28), for a total value of £2,584,236.17 ($3,263,748.64).

Shares of LON:IMB traded up GBX 11.12 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,841.62 ($23.26). 2,698,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,084 ($26.32). The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,856.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,800.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 51.82 ($0.65) dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5,856.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.68) to GBX 2,250 ($28.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,325 ($29.36) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,171 ($27.42).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

