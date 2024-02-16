INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €21.80 ($23.44) and last traded at €21.70 ($23.33). 8,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.55 ($23.17).

INDUS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.09 and a 200 day moving average of €21.43. The company has a market cap of $571.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

