Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.43

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.43 and last traded at $117.02, with a volume of 2887446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.92.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

