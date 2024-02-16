Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.140-3.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

IR stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

