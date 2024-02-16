Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Up to $87.79

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.79, but opened at $91.72. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 810,087 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

