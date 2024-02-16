InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Up 6.6%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 3,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INNV

InnovAge Stock Up 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.