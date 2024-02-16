Insider Buying: Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Insider Purchases 8,717 Shares of Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Miller Smith acquired 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,968.69 ($6,275.18).

LON BVT opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £181.85 million, a PE ratio of -742.86 and a beta of 0.15. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 47.80 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.50 ($0.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,714.29%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

