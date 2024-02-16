Insider Buying: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Acquires $59,250.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.