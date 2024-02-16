Insider Buying: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Acquires $59,250.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lantronix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lantronix
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.