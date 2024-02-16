Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,436.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,930.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,307,549.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,466.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399.05.
- On Friday, February 9th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,466.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398.33.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,490.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,472.55.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,438.14 per share, with a total value of $4,314.42.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,461.33 per share, with a total value of $4,383.99.
- On Monday, January 29th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,520.85 per share, with a total value of $4,562.55.
- On Friday, January 26th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,488.69 per share, with a total value of $4,466.07.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Murray Stahl acquired 7 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,505.64 per share, with a total value of $10,539.48.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,488.99 per share, with a total value of $4,466.97.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,484.37 per share, with a total value of $4,453.11.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.3 %
TPL stock opened at $1,498.27 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,530.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,693.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
