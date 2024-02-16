Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,436.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,930.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,307,549.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,466.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,466.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398.33.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,490.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,472.55.

On Friday, February 2nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,438.14 per share, with a total value of $4,314.42.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,461.33 per share, with a total value of $4,383.99.

On Monday, January 29th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,520.85 per share, with a total value of $4,562.55.

On Friday, January 26th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,488.69 per share, with a total value of $4,466.07.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Murray Stahl acquired 7 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,505.64 per share, with a total value of $10,539.48.

On Monday, January 22nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,488.99 per share, with a total value of $4,466.97.

On Thursday, January 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,484.37 per share, with a total value of $4,453.11.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.3 %

TPL stock opened at $1,498.27 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,530.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,693.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $5,211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $10,201,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.