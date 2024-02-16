Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $1,039,780,497.17 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,174,345,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. GR Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 4,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 959,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $145,717,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,732,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

