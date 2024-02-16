Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CFO Sells 13,101 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CENTA opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

