Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,219.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $53,337.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $56,672.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00.

First Busey Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

