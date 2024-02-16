Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $40,922.40 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.