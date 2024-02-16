Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $40,922.40 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.6 %
Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
