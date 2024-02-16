Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Sells $144,289.65 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Eugene Mikes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of Hubbell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total value of $373,650.20.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $358.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $364.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

