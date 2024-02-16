Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $444,918.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $393,436.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $97,908.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $421,950.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $617.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
