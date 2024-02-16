Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $444,918.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $393,436.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $617.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 123,978 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

