Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

