Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $51,632.10 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,705.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $19,706.07.
Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.15.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
