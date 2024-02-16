Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $51,632.10 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,705.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $19,706.07.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Neuronetics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 439,294 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

