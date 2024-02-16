Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $125,500.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.36, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.