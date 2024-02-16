Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Sells $70,628.45 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.77%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PotlatchDeltic

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.