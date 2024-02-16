Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells 3,756 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96.

PD stock opened at C$84.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

