Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Sells C$26,195.54 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$26,195.54.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$41,700.00.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

