Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.500-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
