Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $214.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Earnings History for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

