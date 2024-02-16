Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.01-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.735-1.770 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Integer Trading Up 0.4 %

ITGR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

