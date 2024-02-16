Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.89 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

