Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $149.00 at Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

