Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

ICE opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $43,538,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 862.7% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 261,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

