InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.450-8.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.5 million.

InterDigital Trading Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.