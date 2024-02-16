InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.44 million. InterDigital also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.95 EPS.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 530,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,933. InterDigital has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $119.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InterDigital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.