Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.80.

Get Interfor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IFP

Interfor Price Performance

Interfor Company Profile

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$20.04 on Monday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.59.

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.