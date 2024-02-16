Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

INTU traded down $9.09 on Friday, reaching $655.19. 334,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,772. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $664.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $622.42 and its 200-day moving average is $559.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

