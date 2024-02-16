Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE VMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 226,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,437 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,078,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 604,881 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

