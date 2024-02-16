Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE VMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.87.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
