IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of IPGP opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

