IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

IQVIA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.64. 269,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,085. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.