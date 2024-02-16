IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $241.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $243.82. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 704,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

