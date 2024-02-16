iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $50,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,126,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.52 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.