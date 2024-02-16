iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 351,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 131,861 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.67.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 112,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

