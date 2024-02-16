iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.28

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 1009539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
