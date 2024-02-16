iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.28

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 1009539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

