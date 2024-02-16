iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.24

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 198775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

