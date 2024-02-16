iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.24

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 198775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
