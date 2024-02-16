iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

