iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Lyft your expectations: A reality check for a promising future
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.