iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.83. 455,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

